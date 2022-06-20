Corsicana & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.3% of Corsicana & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 41.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.43.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $235.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

