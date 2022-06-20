Corsicana & Co. Buys 860 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 286.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.
In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Target Profile (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.