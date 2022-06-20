Corsicana & Co. Buys 470 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $90.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.47.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

