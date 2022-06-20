Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

GLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.20.

GLW stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. Corning has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

