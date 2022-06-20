Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $37.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.78% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 39,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 204,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 95,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 28,659 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,669,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 77,680 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

