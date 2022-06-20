Convex Finance One Day Volume Tops $21.78 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $4.15 or 0.00020024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $263.64 million and $21.78 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.24 or 0.01133961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004816 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00107046 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00081623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.44 or 0.00493804 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,563,390 coins and its circulating supply is 63,466,627 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

