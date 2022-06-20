Convex Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $263.64 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $263.64 million and $21.78 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.15 or 0.00020024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,563,390 coins and its circulating supply is 63,466,627 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

