Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 868 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 91,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,997.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 779,587 shares of company stock worth $20,156,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

