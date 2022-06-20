Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises about 2.3% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $288.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $287.93 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.