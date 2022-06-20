Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,834 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in APA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.26.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ APA opened at $39.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.12. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

