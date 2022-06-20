Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,975 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,564,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in UDR by 1,523.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UDR by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,078,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,670,000 after acquiring an additional 411,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE:UDR opened at $43.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

