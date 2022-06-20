Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,946 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,000. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $730,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 848,630 shares of company stock worth $259,239,945. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $290.90 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $324.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.26. The company has a market capitalization of $276.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

