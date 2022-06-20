Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of FMC by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $265,158,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC opened at $103.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMC. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Redburn Partners cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

