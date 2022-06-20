Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $610,000 Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in STERIS by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in STERIS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 838.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in STERIS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,611,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,759 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

NYSE:STE opened at $192.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.78 and a 200-day moving average of $230.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 0.67. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $192.40 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

