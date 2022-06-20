Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $3.15 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,021,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,665,000 after acquiring an additional 101,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $337.95 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.32.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

