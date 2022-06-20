Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 90,189 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,000. Edison International accounts for 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,944,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,705,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Edison International by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

