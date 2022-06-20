Contrasting Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Repay and Viper Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 1 4 0 2.80 Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repay presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.17%. Given Repay’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repay and Viper Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $219.26 million 4.68 -$50.08 million ($0.28) -40.46 Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viper Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Repay.

Risk and Volatility

Repay has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Networks has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Viper Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Repay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and Viper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -8.63% 6.85% 3.79% Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Repay beats Viper Networks on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale. In addition, the company provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Viper Networks (Get Rating)

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. Its products are used in street, roadway, security, parking lot, and billboard lighting. Viper Networks, Inc. is based in Troy, Michigan.

