Contrasting Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) & Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Evans Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Evans Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Evans Bancorp pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Evans Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Evans Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evans Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans Bancorp $96.43 million 1.95 $24.04 million $4.34 7.83 Guaranty Bancshares $127.13 million 3.34 $39.81 million $3.24 10.84

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Evans Bancorp. Evans Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evans Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans Bancorp 24.98% 13.53% 1.09% Guaranty Bancshares 31.20% 13.63% 1.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Evans Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.83%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Evans Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of Evans Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Evans Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Evans Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evans Bancorp (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages and commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of cash reserves, overdrafts, and loan clearing accounts; and installment loans. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, employee benefits, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services to various insurance companies; and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through a total of 21 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, Monroe County, and Chautauqua County, New York. Evans Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

About Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trustee, custodial and escrow, investment management, retirement plan, ATM, night depository, direct deposit, and cashier's check services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services; debit cards; letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 32 full-service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA) and the Houston MSA. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

