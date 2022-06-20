Comparing Park National (NYSE:PRK) & Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Park National and Washington Federal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $475.80 million 4.00 $153.95 million $9.15 12.81 Washington Federal $652.17 million 2.99 $183.62 million $2.74 10.89

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Park National. Washington Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Park National pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Park National has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Washington Federal has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Park National has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Park National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Park National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Park National and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 31.96% 13.66% 1.51% Washington Federal 29.95% 10.65% 1.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Park National and Washington Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 0 0 0 0 N/A Washington Federal 0 0 1 0 3.00

Washington Federal has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.00%. Given Washington Federal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than Park National.

Summary

Park National beats Washington Federal on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and leases; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing and asset management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 96 financial service offices and a network of 116 automated teller machines in 26 Ohio counties, 1 Kentucky county, 3 North Carolina counties, and 4 South Carolina counties. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; and debit and credit cards, as well as acts as the trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2021, the company had 219 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

