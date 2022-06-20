Comparing Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) & GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blend Labs and GigaMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 9 2 0 2.18 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blend Labs presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 149.00%. Given Blend Labs’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs -79.46% -44.18% -21.28% GigaMedia -65.36% -7.09% -6.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blend Labs and GigaMedia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs $234.49 million 2.82 -$169.14 million ($1.02) -2.95 GigaMedia $5.49 million 3.16 -$3.42 million ($0.34) -4.62

GigaMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blend Labs. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blend Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GigaMedia beats Blend Labs on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

GigaMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

