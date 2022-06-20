Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Comerica comprises approximately 2.4% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Comerica worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMA opened at $74.62 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.04.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

