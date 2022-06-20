Color Platform Trading 0% Lower This Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $383,738.78 and approximately $7.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.14 or 0.00596524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00312004 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012548 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.