Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.27) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,585 ($31.38) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.41) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,237 ($27.15).

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 1,830 ($22.21) on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($34.10). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,677.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,017.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a €0.71 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($19.19) per share, with a total value of £34,133.79 ($41,429.53).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

