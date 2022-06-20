Cobak Token (CBK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $27.06 million and $1.07 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobak Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00004276 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cobak Token Coin Profile

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,785,638 coins. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr . Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

Cobak Token Coin Trading

