Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Lifted by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,667,000 after buying an additional 603,924 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,574.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 400,699 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,002,000 after acquiring an additional 306,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $347.35. 24,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,270. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Argus cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.22.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

