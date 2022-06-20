Cigna (NYSE:CI) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $270.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.60.

Cigna stock opened at $244.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $273.58.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 27.79%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,126 shares in the company, valued at $37,861,922.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

