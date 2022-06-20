Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after buying an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after buying an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,939,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG traded up $31.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,245.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,361. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,391.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1,499.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

