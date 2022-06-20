China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, China Southern Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

China Southern Airlines stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. Research analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the third quarter worth $231,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

