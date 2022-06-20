China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

CEA stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 31.51% and a negative net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines (Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.