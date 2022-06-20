Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Achieves Market Cap of $50,343.77

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, Cheesecoin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cheesecoin has a total market capitalization of $50,343.77 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

