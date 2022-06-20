ChatCoin Trading Up 36.8% Over Last 7 Days (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $710,613.17 and approximately $115,458.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

