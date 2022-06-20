CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE CF opened at $86.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.68. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

CF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.