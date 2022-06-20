Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

LEU opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $88.88.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.84). Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a net margin of 60.97%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.