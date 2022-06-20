Celo Dollar (CUSD) One Day Volume Hits $1.17 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $57.23 million and $1.17 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,539,517 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

