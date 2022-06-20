Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celanese by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,574,000 after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,442,000 after purchasing an additional 45,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.50. 88,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $119.25 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.20.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

