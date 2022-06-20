Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Decreased by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 0.3% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $91,786,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.64. 271,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,665. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

