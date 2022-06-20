Caspian (CSP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $30,171.00

Caspian (CSP) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Caspian has a market cap of $721,735.96 and approximately $30,171.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Caspian Coin Profile

CSP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

