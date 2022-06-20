Casper 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.70 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Casper has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $129.63 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00113845 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.31 or 0.00959688 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00084177 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.08 or 0.00489452 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,948,915,182 coins and its circulating supply is 5,159,294,883 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

