Carry Achieves Market Cap of $35.48 Million (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Carry has a market capitalization of $35.48 million and $2.58 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carry has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00044639 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000809 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

