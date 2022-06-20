Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

CSV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CSV opened at $35.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $530.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.80. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $98.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.22 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 33.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.93 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,258.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $32,522.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of The West bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

