Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $1,260,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Square by 10,035.2% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 47,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Square by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Square from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Square from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 968,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,357,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average is $118.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of -390.04 and a beta of 2.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,254,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,395 shares of company stock valued at $13,443,427. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

