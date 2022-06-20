Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,414 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.77.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.32. 501,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,634. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.