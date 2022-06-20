Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $600,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $122.72. The stock had a trading volume of 118,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,291. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $142.54.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.