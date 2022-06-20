Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 29,504 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period.

SCHO traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $48.95. 41,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,458. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97.

