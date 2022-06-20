Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $310,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 33,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 291,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,985,000 after acquiring an additional 90,936 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.58. 14,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,159. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

