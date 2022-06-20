Cardano Trading Up 2.3% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002421 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $16.71 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00083732 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020912 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00281268 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00052290 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

