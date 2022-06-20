Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $145.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.23.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $107.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

