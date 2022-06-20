Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered HEXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets lowered HEXO from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.14.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $102.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21. HEXO has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $6.05.

HEXO ( NYSE:HEXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 554.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the second quarter worth $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HEXO by 811.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 890,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEXO by 195.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,723 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of HEXO by 17.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the third quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

