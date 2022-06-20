Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Bought by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Camping World comprises about 1.7% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Selway Asset Management owned about 0.15% of Camping World worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Camping World by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.81. 123,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,264. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.36 per share, with a total value of $1,010,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,422. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CWH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

