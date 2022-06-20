Campbell Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises about 2.5% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,972,000 after acquiring an additional 430,970 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,356,000 after acquiring an additional 813,738 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Airbnb by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $2,574,800.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $1,957,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 679,934 shares of company stock worth $93,762,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.55.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $6.23 on Monday, hitting $99.49. The company had a trading volume of 390,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.09 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.25 and a 200-day moving average of $151.67.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

